Hawaii News

Library restoration to result in new Kohala Heritage Center

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • NORTH KOHALA LIBRARY ARCHIVES Bond Memorial Library, shown in 1974, served the Kohala community from 1928 to 2010. A project to restore the building has raised $700,000 of its $1 million goal.

    Bond Memorial Library, shown in 1974, served the Kohala community from 1928 to 2010. A project to restore the building has raised $700,000 of its $1 million goal.

A small group of volunteers in Kohala is working to raise funds to restore the town’s nearly century-old Bond Memorial Library. Read more

