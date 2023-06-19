comscore Shooting of teen girl in Maili raises concern about frequency of violence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shooting of teen girl in Maili raises concern about frequency of violence

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  HONOLULU.GOV "If you care about your neighborhood and your neighbors more, you don't do the things that are happening now. Any violent crime that comes back to back is unacceptable and tragic." Sharlette Poe Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board chairperson

    “If you care about your neighborhood and your neighbors more, you don’t do the things that are happening now. Any violent crime that comes back to back is unacceptable and tragic.”

    Sharlette Poe

    Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board chairperson

A shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl following a Saturday night gathering in Maili on Oahu’s west side has further stoked concerns among community members there about the frequency and severity of violent crime. Read more

