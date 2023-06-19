Shooting of teen girl in Maili raises concern about frequency of violence
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
HONOLULU.GOV
“If you care about your neighborhood and your neighbors more, you don’t do the things that are happening now. Any violent crime that comes back to back is unacceptable and tragic.”
Sharlette Poe
Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board chairperson
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree