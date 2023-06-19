comscore Work completed for Coast Guard at new Honolulu dry dock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Work completed for Coast Guard at new Honolulu dry dock

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A tour of the Pacific Shipyards International dry dock at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 24 was held Wednesday to mark the completion of repair and maintenance of the Coast Guard cutter CGC Kimball. Above, invited guests inspected the vessel.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Iain Wood, chief executive officer of Pacific Shipyards International, shared a photo of the ship when it arrived at the drydock.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Invited guests viewed the underside of Coast Guard cutter CGC Kimball during Wednesday’s tour of the Pacific Shipyards International dry dock at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 24.

Over the weekend, Pacific Shipyards International wrapped up its biggest maintenance project yet at its Honolulu Harbor facility, where shipyard workers over 90 days put the Coast Guard’s CGC Kimball, one of the service’s large national security cutters, through its first dry dock maintenance period. Read more

