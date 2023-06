Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In building the 2024 recruiting class, the University of Hawaii football coaches took the H-1 West, made a left onto Fort Weaver Road, and turned onto North Road. Read more

In building the 2024 recruiting class, the University of Hawaii football coaches took the H-1 West, made a left onto Fort Weaver Road, and turned onto North Road.

“The nice thing is they don’t have to go far away to look for a good player,” Campbell High coach Darren “DJ” Johnson said. “Our kids are right here.”

One of Johnson’s top offensive linemen — Joshua Tavui — has accepted a 2024 scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors. He is the third prospect to commit from this weekend’s UH-hosted trip, following edge defender Noah Wily of Saint Louis School and linebacker Alika Cavaco-Amoy of Punahou School.

At 6 feet 4 and 300 pounds, Tavui was an offensive tackle for a Campbell offense that averaged 36.5 points and 336.8 passing yards per game during his junior year in 2022. Tavui projects to play offensive guard for the Warriors in 2024.

“UH is getting a good kid, a coachable kid,” Johnson said. “He’s a hard worker, and he puts in the time. He’s a smart student. He’s a smart athlete. They’re getting a well-rounded athlete who puts in the work.”

Tavui will be reunited with Isaac Maugaleoo, who started on the Sabers’ offensive line last year. Maugaleoo signed a letter of intent with UH last December and will join the Warriors this summer. UH slotback Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala and safety Peter Manuma also are Campbell alumni.

“I try to be supportive of Timmy (Chang),” Johnson said of UH’s second-year head coach. “He’s a good local boy who’s trying to get guys to stay home. We won’t tell guys where to go (to college), but when we get a good one, we let (the UH coaches) know, and they come out. They don’t shy away from our guys. You’re not getting a waste-time guy (from Campbell). You’re getting a guy who can play.”

Earlier, UH received 2024 commitments from quarterback Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas; rush end Nazaiah Caravallo of Kamehameha, and offensive tackle Tui Neau Muti of Punahou.