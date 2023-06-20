comscore Column: Don’t let book-banning groups decide what children can read | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Don’t let book-banning groups decide what children can read

  • By Sue Cowing
  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.
Book banning is not new in America. Over the years, a number of books, even classic and beloved children’s books (“Charlotte’s Web,” “Harriet the Spy,” “Harry Potter”), have been targeted in communities scattered across the country. Read more

