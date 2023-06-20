Column: Don’t let book-banning groups decide what children can read

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Book banning is not new in America. Over the years, a number of books, even classic and beloved children’s books (“Charlotte’s Web,” “Harriet the Spy,” “Harry Potter”), have been targeted in communities scattered across the country. Despite its enormous popularity and success worldwide, the Harry Potter series was on the list of Top 10 most frequently banned books as recently as 2019.

What is new is the dramatic escalation and the organization of these challenges over the last year or so, particularly in regard to children’s books. Currently, communities in 37 states have opted to ban a total of more than 1,600 unique book titles from their schools or libraries — and in some places, the removal and even destruction of named books has been made law.

These book challenges are not simply spontaneous concerns raised by parents. According to a study by the American Library Association, 90% of the challenges in 2022 were from long lists compiled and promoted by organized censorship groups. Many are national organizations like “Moms for Liberty” (the largest, with 200 or more local chapters) or “U.S. Parents Involved in Education” (with 50). Others are local or regional. The main targets of the challengers these days are books that deal with — or mention — slavery, racial discrimination, gender identity, religious or ethnic minorities or climate change. The censors claim that reading, knowing or thinking about these things will harm, even “traumatize,” children.

Any parent worried about what their child may be reading can get help from librarians. They have read the books, and they will gladly guide you and your child to books that do not conflict with your family values.

But if you are urged to join the movement to ban books, to determine what other people’s kids can and cannot read, take a breath. Ask yourself who gave you the list. If they claim urgent action is needed to protect children, are they also actively concerned about the real and immediate dangers children face from gun violence, drug addiction, and the current epidemic of youth depression and suicide?

Of course, book banning tends to backfire, creating more interest in and desire to read the books. But that doesn’t mean it is harmless, particularly in its current scope and form. I think you will find that today’s organized book-banning movement is part of a larger effort to undermine public confidence in, discredit, and replace the very people and institutions that make it possible for a civil society to function. Not just public and school libraries and librarians, but teachers and public schools, scientists, public servants, public safety workers and health authorities — even the most popular of government services, the U.S. post office.

Parents, do whatever you feel you need to do to guide your own children, but don’t agree to be part of the campaign to control others’ right to read or to vilify (or arrest!) librarians. Most librarians, teachers and parents realize that the freedom to read is inseparable from free speech, and that reading stories is a vital part of encouraging and keeping alive the best natural qualities of children — imagination, curiosity and empathy.

Censors of children’s books are afraid, not for children, but of them, and what they might know and think if given free access to stories and information.

Honolulu resident Sue Cowing is a children’s writer and former history teacher.