Letter: EMS providers need mental health services

Stress for emergency medical services (EMS) providers is alarmingly high. In previous decades, stress was already at dangerous levels. This was demonstrated by recent incidents involving two retired paramedics. When most folks retire, stress drops significantly. However, after facing years of unsettling emergencies, it continues for first responders.

Recently, one retired paramedic with 40-plus years of service died from suicide, and another with 35-plus years of service was arrested for domestic violence and accused of substance abuse. I’m not condoning their actions. Instead I’m bringing to light how the lack of a comprehensive mental health program affects providers. Sadly, this is not uncommon in EMS.

How will today’s volume and intensity of calls affect EMS providers over the years? Today, mental health is only a small part of operations. I plead with our community’s leaders to make provider mental health a priority and include it as an integral part of operations.

Mark Kunimune

Kailua

