Letter: For some, abortion may be a medical necessity

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that "without question, abortion can be medically necessary."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that “without question, abortion can be medically necessary.”

Similarly, experts at the University of California’s medical facility in San Francisco (UCSF) have warned that restrictions on abortion “are potentially catastrophic for a subset of women who face a life-threatening diagnosis of pregnancy-associated cancers.”

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority enabled politicians to enact rough-hewn, aggressively pro-life state laws (sometimes coupled with harsh enforcement provisions) that fail to address all of the serious medical complications that a pregnant woman (but no man) might encounter, including ectopic pregnancies, advanced cases of Potter syndrome and the gruesome malformations of cyclopia, which an unborn or newborn cannot survive.

Those oppressive, unskillfully worded laws have already contributed to reproductive-organ damage, near deaths, and an increase in actual deaths, among certain pregnant women.

Kent Hirata

Punchbowl

