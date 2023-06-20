Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump’s action aren’t criminal, they’re insane Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie thinks Donald Trump is “vanity run amok,” that he’s unable to control himself. This is not criminal; it’s the definition of insanity. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie thinks Donald Trump is “vanity run amok,” that he’s unable to control himself. This is not criminal; it’s the definition of insanity. So if he’s convicted, don’t “lock him up.” We should be kind and send him to the best state-run mental institution the taxpayers in southern Florida can buy. He suffers from chronic narcissism. He needs a straitjacket, not handcuffs. Jay Henderson Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Save Haiku Stairs, a world-class asset