Letter: Trump’s action aren’t criminal, they’re insane

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie thinks Donald Trump is “vanity run amok,” that he’s unable to control himself. This is not criminal; it’s the definition of insanity.

So if he’s convicted, don’t “lock him up.” We should be kind and send him to the best state-run mental institution the taxpayers in southern Florida can buy. He suffers from chronic narcissism. He needs a straitjacket, not handcuffs.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

