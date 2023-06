Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The federal government has long viewed Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders collectively with Asian groups in the Census and other policy contexts. So it’s encouraging to see moves to fill a gap in health data specifically on Hawaiian and Pacific people.

One example is the Natives Engaged in Alzheimer’s Research study about the health disparities in Pacific islanders and other indigenous Americans. And it will study the effectiveness of cultural interventions, such as hula, in preventing cognitive decline.