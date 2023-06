Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Operations continue at Kalaupapa National Historical Park, where eight permanent residents of Kalaupapa remain, ranging in age from 82 to 98. But all public access to the park has been cut off since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a reopening for tour groups remains unscheduled.

Before the pandemic, permitted access was allowed for up to 100 people daily in tours arriving by air. Kalaupapa Superintendent Nancy Holman said the park is “working toward” renewed access now that most state and federal COVID emergency rules have been lifted. Resident patients and employees have been able to sponsor limited visits by family or friends since March 2022.