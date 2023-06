Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local Joe Coffee announces the opening of its second location at The Element, Oahu’s newest residential communities situated in the heart of Hoopili. Read more

Local Joe Coffee announces the opening of its second location at The Element, Oahu’s newest residential communities situated in the heart of Hoopili. The new café boasts high quality coffee with breakfast, lunch, and sweet and savory options.

“Whether you visit us down town or at The Element, you will always find the highest quality coffee that we equitably sourced and carefully roasted to perfection right here in Honolulu,” states Local Joe Coffee founder Charles Asselbaye. “We take great pride in saying that the delicious coffee we serve customers often start ed its journey to their cup on a local farm, where it was grown with aloha.”

Local Joe Coffee’s West Oahu location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find and follow @localjoewest on Instagram.

Life just got sweeter

Mango Mango Dessert, the popular Hong-Kong-inspired dessert spot, opened its third Hawaii location today at the Wong Leong Building in Kapahulu. In honor of the eatery’s milestone, it will offer one free drink with purchase of select classic dessert bowls through June 25. There is a limit of two free drinks per customer.

The Kapahulu location offers several exclusive menu items, including an avocado cheese foam tea, créme brûlée mille crepe cake, double egg custard, mango panna cotta, ube bubble milk tea, violet lavender milk tea and yogurt freeze with mango popping boba.

It will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily. For more info, visit mangomangodessert.com.

Grand menu debuts

Restaurant Suntory debuts its new grand menu that is “crafted to captivate taste buds and transport diners to the vibrant streets of Japan while accompanying them with the spirit of aloha.”

New lunch offerings include the weekly special, which presents a rotating selection of the himono or donburi sets, a hanakago-zen set and shunsai-zen, the monthly lunch special, which is a two-course special showcasing Japanese dishes served kaiseki style.

Innovative items on the dinner menu include the hibiki course, which is the executive chef’s recommended course; the irodori course that consists of a traditional iron-pot rice dish accented with the freshest sashimi selections; and the aoi and toki hot pot courses. The aoi course offers Miyazaki wagyu sukiyaki, while the toki course presents a mini wagyu sukiyaki.

There are two new desserts: monaka, a classic Japanese ice cream dessert with red bean paste and fresh fruit, and the macadamia nuts créme brûlée.

Visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Time to set sail

Prince Waikiki’s 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar presents its inaugural Barley & Vine — a four-course dinner created by executive sous chef Aaron Furuto with each course complemented with a beer and wine. Pairings were curated with brewmaster Jeff Liles from Aloha Beer and sommelier Adam LaCagnina.

The first course is a garden vegetable mélange paired with a Lanson Brut Pere and Fils for wine and Aloha Beer Mellow Waves for beer. Next, Maine scallops will be accompanied by pairings of a Sanford Chardonnay and Aloha Beer Queen Street Pils. The entrée consists of an American wagyu rib-eye with farm vegetables, charred miso eggplant purée and bordelaise that will be complemented by a McPrice Myers Cabernet Sauvignon Bull Horn 20 and Aloha Beer Red Zeppelin IPA. For dessert, guests will take delight in chocolate profiteroles harmonized with a Braida Brachetto D’acqui 21 and Aloha Beer Black Pils.

Visit princewaikiki.com/dine/100-sails.