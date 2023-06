A job well done

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Barbecues are a quintessential summer activity. These spots are ready to fire up the grill.

Aloha Beer Co.

For a limited time only, Aloha Beer Co.’s Kakaako location (700 Queen St.) is offering a summer barbecue menu with dishes like barbecue rib plate, combo plate, brisket plate and a brisket sandwich. The latter features brisket burnt ends on Texas toast, french fries, baked beans, pickled veggies, barbecue sauce and ketchup. The barbecue combo plate is not for the faint of heart and includes a 1/2-pound brisket, 1/4 rack of ribs, sausage, Texas toast, baked beans, pickled veggies and barbecue sauce.

Call 808-544-1605 or visit alohabeer.com.

Easy ‘Que

Kailua-based Easy ‘Que (767 Kailua Road Ste. 106) offers everything from bourbon flights and brisket sandwiches to meaty barbecue plates and weekend brunch.

For plates, choose from brisket, pork belly, kalua pork, Portuguese sausage and more. Sides include mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, creamy slaw, Mexican corn and baked beans, to name a few.

The eatery’s house-made barbecue sauces are also popular; flavors include Classic Over Easy (classic barbecue sauce), Kailua green (Thai curry, cilantro and shrimp paste) and Crackseed BBQ (li hing, dried fruit and vinegar).

Weekend brunch specials include brisket loco moco, brisket patty Benedict and shrimpy grits.

Call 808-762-3089 or visit easyquehi.com.

Guava Smoked

With locations in Kalihi, Kapahulu and Aiea, Guava Smoked serves up delicious smoked meats, ranging from pork and shortribs to butterfish collars. The biz features a variety of plate lunches with smoked meats like chicken, hamburger steak, beef stew, duck, loco moco, salmon bellies and more. There are even frozen to-go meals featuring some of the most popular items (butterfish collars, boneless chicken thighs, half duck, chili and more).

Visit guavasmoked.com.

Kau Kau Grill

Kau Kau Grill (852 Mapunapuna St.) is famous for its barbecue and Pulehu beef short ribs. The menu features a variety of local plates (smoked meat, teri chicken and more) and combos. Bestsellers include Trust Us (barbecue ribs and garlic shrimp) and the K Special (barbecue ribs and spicy ahi poke). The Pulehu beef short ribs are like a flavorful salt-and-pepper steak, while the barbecue pork ribs boast that fall-off-the-bone texture.

Call 808-476-5888 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kaukaugrill).

Tex 808 BBQ & Brews

Tex 808 BBQ & Brews (various locations) is known for its fall-offthe-bone Texas barbecue. Its perfectly smoked meat is served by the pound in the form of sandwiches or plates, which come with a variety of sides to choose from.

Entrées include the double plate — which includes two smoked meats (pulled pork, pork ribs, brisket, barbecue turkey or sausage), two sides (choose from slaw, barbecue corn on the cob, mac and cheese, barbecue beans and more), a dinner roll and pickles — pulled pork sandwich, barbecue bowl and The Big Texan Sandwich. The latter is Tex 808’s signature barbecue Cubano sandwich, which is com plete with smoked brisket, pulled pork, pickles, shredded cheese and mustard on a hoagie roll.

Visit tex808.com.

Sunset Texas Barbecue

Located in Kakaako, Sunset Texas Barbecue (443 Cooke St.) is famous for its central Texas barbecue in Hawaii.

“We’re proud of our Texas heritage, and with our barbecue, we got nothing to hide, so nothing is sauced up prior to serving,” says business owner James Kim. “Our low and slow-smoked, 100% authentic, central Texas-style barbecue is on actual pits that were custom-made in Texas.”

Smoked meats include pulled pork, pork spare ribs, beef ribs and more. Popular entrées include the prime beef brisket lunch plate — which includes USDA prime grade brisket, two scoops of rice, two sides, and either original or spicy sauce on the side — pork belly lunch plate and pulled pork lunch plate. Sides like coleslaw, potato salad and cream corn are made from scratch.

Call 808-476-1405 or visit sunsetq.com.

Whiskey Smoke 808

Currently located inside Sessions Bar and Lounge in Kailua (32 Maluniu Ave.), Whiskey Smoke 808 offers a variety of meats smoked in-house, ranging from brisket and pork ribs to pulled pork.

The two-choice entrée plate is a customer favorite; brisket and pork ribs are the most popular selections. The plate also comes with two sides, pickled peppers and a complimentary barbecue sauce. The all-meat plate includes a sampler of brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and chicken. Barbecue sauces include coffee bourbon, guava chile pepper, lilikoi and vinegar mustard.

In addition to its barbecue plates, the biz also offers pupu like brisket or pork belly burnt ends and smoked barbecue wings.

Call 808-861-7683 or follow the biz on Instagram (@whiskey-smoke_808).