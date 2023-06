Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Split peas are usually thought of in connection with soup, but here, they’re used in a salad. Choosing yellow dried peas gives the salad a sunny and summery appearance, perfect for the season.

A key ingredient is yuzu kosho, a citrusy Japanese paste made with fermented chiles, salt and lime-like yuzu. It adds a punch of brightness. Look for it in Japanese markets or order online. As a substitute, use lemon or lime zest and chiles.

Split Pea Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups yellow split peas

• 1 1/2 teaspoons yuzu kosho

• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt

• Lettuce leaves, for serving

• Juice of 1 lemon (or half of a Meyer lemon)

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1 bunch cilantro (about 8 ounces)

• 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds, more or less, to taste

• 1/3 cup olive oil

Directions:

Cook split peas in a pot of lightly salted water until tender.

Meanwhile, make dressing: Purée ingredients in a food processor or blender, adding oil gradually until mixture is smooth.

Drain split peas and toss with dressing while still warm.

Add yuzu kosho, salt and lemon juice; toss. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve over a bed of lettuce leaves.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 240 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 11 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/ hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.