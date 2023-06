Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining options around town? Check out the following.

Craft beers and pizzas in chinatown

Beach House Beer Co. (96 N. King St.) recently opened its taproom and eatery in Chinatown. The biz features a variety of craft beers along with craft cocktails like the Guava Goddess ($15) and The Melona ($14).

Popular dishes include glazed pork belly bites ($16), Beach House ahi bowl ($20), and pizzas like Kamuela tomato caprese ($16) and Fun Guy ($17). The pizzas feature housemade artisanal dough that’s handstretched.

Call 808-744-4466 or visit beachhousebeerco.com.

New late night pizza spot

If it’s after 10 p.m. and you’re craving pizza, check out Lewers Street Pizza & Ice Cream (310 Lewers St.). The biz recently opened next to The Pupu House and is currently open from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Pizzas are available by the slice ($6.50-$8) or as whole pies. Choose from flavors like supreme, pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian and veggie. Meanwhile, its ice cream is from Dave’s Ice Cream with options like matcha green tea, ube and lychee sorbet.

Visit lewersstreetpizzaandicecream.com.

New dishes at italian eatery

Noe at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (92-1001 Olani St.) is known for its contemporary Italian cuisine featuring high-quality meats, local seafood and housemade pastas. The eatery recently introduced a variety of new dishes — including several meat-focused options — on its dinner menu.

Start with foie gras torcione ($32) and house-smoked beef carpaccio ($28). Pasta lovers will enjoy the rigatoni Bolognese ($28) and bucatini Amatriciana bianca ($30), comprising guanciale, Sweetland Farms tomme and egg. New meaty entrees include dry-aged duck breast ($72) with radicchio, sour cherry puree, duck confit and porcini agnolotti, and duck jus, and veal saltimbocca ($74). The latter features morel, marsala, parsnip purée and a mixed leaf salad with honey vinegar dressing.

Call 808-679-3347 or visit fourseasons.com/oahu/dining/restaurants/noe.

