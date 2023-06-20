Hot diggity dog

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a dog-eat-dog world — at least, it is at Dog On It, a recently opened food truck in Waipahu. Read more

It’s a dog-eat-dog world — at least, it is at Dog On It, a recently opened food truck in Waipahu. The biz specializes in gourmet hot dogs, according to business owners Annabelle Rapues and Arrion Light.

“Originally, I wanted to start a coffee truck because I was a barista, but we also wanted to sell hot dogs and food with the coffee,” Rapues says. “We took out the coffee altogether and now it’s just gourmet hot dogs.

“I’m originally from San Francisco, and he’s (Arrion) from Detroit,” she adds. “In SF, I used to eat the Dirty Dogs (bacon-wrapped hot dogs topped with grilled veggies) on Mission Street — the guys would be out there with their carts and cooking the hot dogs. It was always so good, so I wanted to start that back here. It’s a good grab- and-go item, it’s fast, and there isn’t much utensils involved.”

“For me, going to baseball parks as a kid and eating a hot dog … it’s like a culture in and of itself,” Light ads. “I’m happy she (Annabelle) came up with that idea. It’s right up my alley and something I have an affinity for.”

Dog On It’s Dirty Dog ($10) — bacon-wrapped hot dog with grilled onions, bell peppers, mayo, ketchup and mustard — is currently the most popular item. Other customer favorites include the Aloha Dog ($8) — bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with mango salsa, mayo and pineapple — and Osaka Dog ($7), which includes sauerkraut, teriyaki sauce, kewpie mayo and nori. Patrons can also enjoy the newest menu item, the fried chicken plate ($16), which includes fried chicken, rice, mac salad and a hot dog on top.

Customers can wash everything down with refreshing lemonades ($3), also available in strawberry ($5) and li hing ($5) variations.

“We made the strawberry and li hing lemonades from scratch,” Rapues says. “They’re good, sweet and tart, and they go perfectly with the hot dogs.”

The biz is currently open noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. For updates, follow @dogonithi on Instagram.

Dog On It

94-866 Moloalo St., Waipahu

Web: dogonithi.com

Instagram: @dogonithi

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo, Pay Pal and Cash App accepted