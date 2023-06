Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alice Yang was famous for her spicy battered chicken wings at several locations decades ago. Her fried chicken was so popular that people to this day talk about the wings at Chicken Alice’s. Karen Robertshaw, a realtor who lives in East Honolulu, has adapted a version to her tastes — thicker batter, more garlic and spicier than other recipes. Her version is memorable: tasty batter, which demands your attention around tender chicken. She has cooking tips such as using short tongs, one for the battered chicken and one for frying, so you have more control. And she recommends frying in a wok, so less oil is needed. The Parks brand of Kim Chee Sauce is the remembered flavor, but if you cannot find that, other kimchi sauces or bases will work. Robertshaw has made this for 50 people at parties, using two woks and keeping the batches warm in a 225-degree oven.

Karen Robertshaw’s Chicken Alice’s Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup Parks brand Kim Chee Sauce, substitute other brands

• 3 1/2 cups flour

• 2 1/2 cups water

• 1/2 cup minced garlic

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons salt

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Korean red pepper (gochugaru)

• 5 pounds party wings, if using whole chicken wings, remove tips

• Oil for deep frying

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine kimchi sauce, flour, water, garlic, sugar, salt, baking powder and gochugaru. Add chicken wings, mix well and refrigerate overnight. Heat a deep wok or pot with oil at least 3 1/2 inches deep. Add a few pieces of chicken and do not overcrowd the pan. Cook until browned, about

5 minutes. Turn so all sides are browned, about 4-5 minutes more. Remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat cooking in batches until ˚ nished. Serve immediately or put in oven and keep warm at 225 degrees.

Makes about 50 wing segments.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.