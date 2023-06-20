Must-try maui eats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to Maui for the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, we got to experience a few other spots on Maui’s West side and North shore. Check out these eats:

Mala Ocean Tavern

This casual eatery is known for its relaxed ambiance, oceanfront views and combination of Pacific Rim and Mediterranean cuisine.

Brunch is offered daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Start with the “build your own Bloody Mala” ($15) — the eatery’s take on a Bloody Mary — with add-ons like applewood smoked bacon ($2), lamb meatball ($3) and coconut shrimp ($3).

Customer favorites include avocado toast ($16.50), eggs Benedict ($20) and the Mala Cristo ($20). The latter features a sweet-and-savory combo of Hawaiian sweet bread, ham, Swiss cheese, pickled mustard seeds and local jelly with frites on the side.

Heartier lunch options include fish and chips ($25), Greek pita wrap ($18) and Poisson cru ($20).

Belly Maui

This recently opened brunch spot offers a variety of scratch-baked pastries, locally roasted coffee and breakfast and lunch dishes. The eatery is focused on using locally sourced produce and ingredients.

Start with signature beverages like brown sugar chai tea latte ($8) or honey stung matcha ($9).

Popular dishes include filet and eggs ($29), crab eggs Benedict ($28) and French toast ($19). The latter features brioche stuffed with housemade cookie butter and topped with berries and espresso whipped cream.

Inquire about the featured baked goods (limited quantities available daily). Recent offerings include Japanese curry hand pie ($6) and Belly banana bread ($6).

Cane & Canoe

Located within the luxurious Montage Kapalua Bay, Cane & Canoe’s décor is inspired by a traditional Hawaiian canoe house, and the restaurant offers the best of land and sea. The eatery prides itself on featuring locally sourced ingredients in a modern, creative way.

Start with appetizers like Diver scallops with ulu purée ($30), Hamachi aguachile with mango calamansi and fried chickpeas ($29) and the decadent lobster mac and cheese ($29). Then, choose from entrées like filet mignon with Yukon Gold potato purée ($72), fish of the moment (market price) and Ora King salmon ($56).

Save room for dessert — the not-your-ordinary chocolate bar ($18) with chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, spiced caramel and almond shortbread and Baked Hawaii ($19) are to die for. The latter features a social media-worthy display of pineapple and mango ice cream, lilikoi cake, wafer crumb and toasted meringue.

Burger Shack Kapalua

Burgers, beers and decadent milkshakes with gorgeous beach views. That’s what you’ll get from this laid-back burger shack off D.T. Fleming Beach.

All burgers are served with toasted Hawaiian sweet bread buns and Maui potato chips. Popular choices include the D.T. Fleming burger ($28) with wagyu beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese and Paniolo buffalo blue ($29), comprising a grilled bison burger, gorgonzola, housemade barbecue sauce and applewood smoked bacon.

The shakes are larger than life and taste just as good as they look. Choices include Kula crunch ($15) with strawberry and mac nut cookie, Oreo cookie shake ($15) with chocolate and Oreo crumbles, Nutty Cocomel ($15) with peanut butter and salty caramel chocolate, and more.