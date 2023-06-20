comscore ‘Plant’-iful picnic platters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Plant’-iful picnic platters

  • By Lillian Cumic
  • June 20, 2023

  • PHOTO BY LILLIAN CUMIC

    (From bottom left) Vegan and gluten-free charcuterie set — olives, artichokes, fig salami, three-mac nut bries, vegan jerky, ulu crackers ($95); asada tacos ($3); stuffed potato balls ($7); watermelon drink ($6); guava and cheese pastries ($4); empanadas ($5); taquitos (3 for $7); sweet cinnamon rice milk ($5); Mexican street corn ($8); fawaffle (8 pack $12); hummus ($7); tabouleh ($7); Israeli pickles slaw ($7); tahini and seeds gluten-free crackers ($12); rice and lentils ($7); Turkish salad ($7); spicy tomato dip ($7).

Nothing says summer quite like a picnic basket stuffed with delights to indulge in on a sunny day in paradise, but don’t slave over creating your portable feast. Read more

