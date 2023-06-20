‘Plant’-iful picnic platters

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing says summer quite like a picnic basket stuffed with delights to indulge in on a sunny day in paradise, but don’t slave over creating your portable feast. Dining outdoors doesn’t have to be a chore. Farmer’s markets are a one-stop shop offering an abundance of ready-to-go mini meals, plus refreshing drinks in all the colors of the rainbow. Among the many vendors at the Kakaako farmer’s market every Saturday, you’ll find three husband-and-wife teams that produce some of the best take-out plant-based food on Oahu at reasonable prices.

The Surfer’s Wife booth owned by Yonatan Armon and Maya Mordechay offers plant-based and gluten-free versions of classic Middle Eastern side dishes ($7 each or any three for $18), which include hummus, millet tabouleh, chickpea salad, mujadarha (rice and lentils), Turkish salad (eggplant tomato dip), Israeli pickles slaw and matbucha (spicy tomato dip). Also try their flagship items — the green, red and yellow fawaffle (8-pack for $12), a healthy twist on the falafel baked in a waffle iron; and tahini and seeds gluten-free crackers ($12),

a crowd favorite made with rich tahini and six types of seeds. Keep up to date with their extensive menu on Instagram (@surferswifekitchen).

Erin and Marco Olivari’s Vegan Cheese Shoppe specializes in creating sustainable vegan cheese alternatives featuring locally grown macadamia nuts and premium tree nuts that will turn your humble feast into a fete champetre. Founder and CEO Erin Olivari has crafted a stunning vegan and gluten-free charcuterie set ($95), which includes three macadamia nut “brie” (classic, herbed and black truffle), pepper and pistachio fig “salami,” mushroom jerky, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, ulu crackers and a bamboo cheese knife. Gift your loved ones with 10% off using coupon code “crave10” when purchasing online (thevegancheeseshoppe.com).

La2higrindz is a family-owned and -operated mobile business that offers a taste of LA-style street food inspired by the flavors of Puerto Rico and Mexico with an island twist.

Owners Leann and Jack McCall explain, “We have taken generations of our family’s recipes and made them cruelty-free.”

The exotic menu boasts esquites, or Mexican street corn ($8); papa rellena, which are stuffed potato balls ($7), asada tacos ($3), taquitos (three for $7), empanadas ($5), pastelitos (guava and cheese pastries, $4), horchata ($5), and a refreshing chamoy and tajin-rimmed watermelon drink ($6) to whet your palate. Follow the biz on Instagram (@la2higrindz).

Take an exhilarating jaunt around the farmers market and fill your basket with goodies these vendors have to offer at a price that won’t break the bank. It’s a great opportunity to support your local artisans while keeping the money you spend in the community.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise and Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.