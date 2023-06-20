comscore Seasonal flavors of Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Seasonal flavors of Japan

  • By Nadine Kam
  • June 20, 2023

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A signature Suntory dish Steamed butterfish is always a customer favorite at this Waikiki restaurant.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The nigiri course featured snapper, maguro, amaebi, uni and ikura.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Miyazaki wagyu is one of the highlights of Suntory’s seasonal Hibiki menu ($180).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Restaurant Suntory’s seasonal Hibiki menus opens with a small appetizer featuring macadamia nut tofu, potato salad, simmered turban and preserved uni.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Dessert comprised a fruit and azuki bean mini tart and a cheesecake also containing sake lees.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The sashimi course features ahi, red snapper and horse mackerel.

Although tourism from Japan has been slow to return, anecdotal tales of friends and family suggest Hawaii residents’ travel to Japan has returned in a big way. Read more

Previous Story
‘Plant’-iful picnic platters
Next Story
Chilled dessert boasts a fudgy glaze

Scroll Up