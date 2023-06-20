Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although tourism from Japan has been slow to return, anecdotal tales of friends and family suggest Hawaii residents’ travel to Japan has returned in a big way. Read more

But if you can’t make the trip right now, Restaurant Suntory is bringing the seasonal flavors of Japan to the local table in a big way, with a handful of elaborate tasting menus.

At the top of the line is the nine-course, $180 sea sonal kaiseki Hibiki dinner with highlights of butterfish nitsuke and Miyazaki wagyu, followed by the seven-course $86 Irodori menu featuring miso butterfish and comforting seafood kamameshi.

Here is what the Hibiki menu has to offer:

The dinner opens with a small appetizer featuring a light bite of macadamia nut tofu, potato salad, simmered turban and saltwater preserved uni.

Next comes a lightly seasoned comfort dish of steamed kettle soup containing Asari clams, shrimp and shimeji mushrooms.

A sashimi course of ahi, red snapper and horse mackerel followed, before a house signature dish of simmered butterfish.

By this time, I was becoming quite full, but certainly couldn’t resist polishing off four rich grilled pieces of Miyazaki wagyu sirloin presented as the main dish. To lighten up the pace and cut the weight of the wagyu, a light vinegary dish of scallop and octopus sunomono followed.

Next came five filling pieces of nigiri featuring snapper, maguro, amaebi, uni and ikura.

We were nearing the end of the feast with the arrival of fishbone dashi miso soup, and finally the dessert course of a mini fruit tart with azuki beans and cheesecake also containing sake lees.

It was an amazing meal for a cost far less than a trip to Japan.

Restaurant Suntory

(Seasonal tasting menu)

Royal Hawaiian Center, 2233

Kalakaua Ave., Building B, third floor, Honolulu

Food: ****

Service: ****

Ambiance: ****

Value: ***

Call: 808-922-5511

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily

Prices: $86-$180

Nadine Kam’s restaurant visits are unannounced and paid for by Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Follow Nadine on Instagram (@nadinekam) or on YouTube (youtube.com/nadinekam).