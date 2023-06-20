Seasonal flavors of Japan
- By Nadine Kam
-
June 20, 2023
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A signature Suntory dish Steamed butterfish is always a customer favorite at this Waikiki restaurant.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The nigiri course featured snapper, maguro, amaebi, uni and ikura.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Miyazaki wagyu is one of the highlights of Suntory’s seasonal Hibiki menu ($180).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Restaurant Suntory’s seasonal Hibiki menus opens with a small appetizer featuring macadamia nut tofu, potato salad, simmered turban and preserved uni.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Dessert comprised a fruit and azuki bean mini tart and a cheesecake also containing sake lees.
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The sashimi course features ahi, red snapper and horse mackerel.
