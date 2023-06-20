comscore Ex-union official might get 14-year sentence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-union official might get 14-year sentence

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 <strong>Brian Ahakuelo: </strong> <em>He is former head of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local</em> 2016 May 12. photo by Craig T. Kojima On Thursday, May 12. Brian Ahakuelo during press conference.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants the former business manager of a Hawaii labor union who was convicted of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members’ money to fund his family’s lavish lifestyle to serve 14 years in federal prison. Read more

