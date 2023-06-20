Ex-union official might get 14-year sentence
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016
Brian Ahakuelo:
He is former head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local
2016 May 12. photo by Craig T. Kojima On Thursday, May 12. Brian Ahakuelo during press conference.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree