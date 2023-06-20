Hokule‘a sailing to villages in Alaska

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After officially launching the four-year Moananuiakea Voyage on Sunday, the Hokule‘a made its way south from Juneau, Alaska, to the Admiralty Islands village of Angoon, Alaska. Read more

The crew expected to stay a couple of days at Angoon for educational and cultural engagements before continuing.

The canoe and voyage received a ceremonial blessing and launch hosted by the Alaska Native community Thursday, but the crew was not able to depart until three days later due to weather.

On Sunday the weather cleared, and the Hokule‘a sailed out of Juneau’s Statter Harbor at 4:15 a.m. Alaska Standard Time, starting the four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific. The Hokule‘a arrived at Angoon at 4:30 p.m. following a 12-hour sail.

Weather permitting, the crew plans to visit more communities in southeastern Alaska over the next month before heading off to British Columbia.

Prior to arriving in Juneau, the canoe completed the Alaska Heritage Sail, which paid homage to Alaska Natives and the places that played a part in the 31-year history and relationship between Hawaii’s voyaging community and Alaska.