comscore Hokule‘a sailing to villages in Alaska | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hokule‘a sailing to villages in Alaska

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

After officially launching the four-year Moananuiakea Voyage on Sunday, the Hokule‘a made its way south from Juneau, Alaska, to the Admiralty Islands village of Angoon, Alaska. Read more

