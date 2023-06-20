Kamehameha Schools’ redevelopment to transform 2 Moiliili blocks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha Schools on Monday announced its plans to redevelop a two-block area in Moiliili into what is slated to become Waianuenue, a modernized retail space geared to suit the neighborhood’s vibrant community.

It will be the first phase of Kameha­meha Schools’ Kapa‘akea redevelopment focusing on the blocks bordered by University Avenue and South Beretania and Coyne streets, with refreshed structures and improved walkways designed to create a safer, pedestrian- friendly space for the community and its retailers.

“Waianuenue is an extensive refresh of the existing buildings,” said Calvin Mann, director of planning and development of commercial real estate at Kamehameha Schools. “It’s about place-keeping and creating opportunities for the community to connect and gather in a safe and energetic environment.”

The redevelopment, which will be developed and funded by Kamehameha Schools, was inspired by the abundance of culture and historic resources of the area, Mann said. Being near residential areas as well as the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Waianuenue is designed to create a more welcoming and vibrant community space. Mann said the design phase is still being worked through, but Waianuenue will be a multimillion-dollar project.

Redevelopment plans also include incorporating more shaded areas, comfortable gathering spaces and efficient walkways, he said.

“We know that through the years, the deferred maintenance really has made the space kind of dark and, at times, a little uninviting,” he said. “We want to refresh the area and create a safe environment that invites the community back.”

Waianuenue also aims to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit of the community in the design of its retail spaces, he said. Individual spaces will be small enough to accommodate smaller retailers while also offering them the option to combine adjacent spaces, depending on the size of their business.

“The neighborhood has always supported the entrepreneurial spirit in the Moiliili area, and its proximity to the University of Hawaii at Manoa also makes it a center of growth and innovation,” he said. “So we hope to leverage all of those elements.”

Kamehameha Schools said the area slated for redevelopment will include the Varsity Center, East-West Building, 2535 Coyne St., and the surrounding parking lots. The space is currently home to businesses such as Phuket Thai Express, Beer Lab HI, Frostcity, University Coins & Collectibles and Smokey’s Pipe and Coffee.

Waianuenue is scheduled to break ground in 2024 and is expected to open in late 2025. Kamehameha Schools’ Kapa‘akea redevelopment project, which will begin with Waianuenue, focuses on the area between Manoa and Waikiki, a Kamehameha Schools news release said.

The project aims to create a thriving business district geared toward students and kamaaina, while featuring the contemporary history of Mo­iliili and promoting Native Hawaiian entrepreneurship. Future redevelopments under Kapa‘akea are also being planned for the Varsity Building, located on the mauka side of the area currently scheduled for redevelopment.

