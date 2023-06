Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Ryan Almiranez as sales account manager in the Personal Lines Sales unit. Almiranez has eight years of insurance industry experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in human development from California State University Long Beach and a Senior Claims Law Associate certificate from the American Educational Institute.

The Kahuku Medical Center board of directors has announced that Steven D.I. Nawahine has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Kahuku Medical Center effective July 1. Nawahine has over 15 years of operational experience. He will succeed Alan MacPhee, chief executive officer since 2018.

