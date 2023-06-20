Parents invited to apply for free advocacy training

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Free training for Hawaii parents and other residents who want the skills and knowledge to make positive changes in their communities is being offered by the nonprofit Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network.

The unique 20-week Hawai‘i Parent Leadership Training Institute “helps participants become strong, confident community leaders by developing their leadership, communication and advocacy skills,” a program news release said.

Participants identify issues that affect keiki, and practice their new skills by conducting projects in their own communities.

“Parents, caregivers and residents statewide know the challenges facing their neighborhoods, schools and communities,” said Deborah Zysman, executive director of Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network. “Each year, we’re so inspired by the participants that come out of PLTI and generate impactful solutions for their communities.”

Mele Andrade, HCAN’s director of Family Engagement and Training, said, “It’s so important that parents, caregivers, and families can effectively use their voices and influence the laws, policies and systems that affect their children and communities. … By increasing civic engagement, we can improve outcomes for Hawaii’s children and communities.”

The program has produced more than 100 alumni so far on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai.

This year, participants can choose from an in- person program on Oahu, a hybrid program on Maui or a virtual program available statewide. The deadline to apply is July 31, and the program runs from September to March. For more information and to apply online, go to hawaii-can.org/plti.