Parents invited to apply for free advocacy training | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Parents invited to apply for free advocacy training

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Free training for Hawaii parents and other residents who want the skills and knowledge to make positive changes in their communities is being offered by the nonprofit Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network. Read more

