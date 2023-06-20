Hawaii News Parents invited to apply for free advocacy training By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Free training for Hawaii parents and other residents who want the skills and knowledge to make positive changes in their communities is being offered by the nonprofit Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Free training for Hawaii parents and other residents who want the skills and knowledge to make positive changes in their communities is being offered by the nonprofit Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network. The unique 20-week Hawai‘i Parent Leadership Training Institute “helps participants become strong, confident community leaders by developing their leadership, communication and advocacy skills,” a program news release said. Participants identify issues that affect keiki, and practice their new skills by conducting projects in their own communities. “Parents, caregivers and residents statewide know the challenges facing their neighborhoods, schools and communities,” said Deborah Zysman, executive director of Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network. “Each year, we’re so inspired by the participants that come out of PLTI and generate impactful solutions for their communities.” Mele Andrade, HCAN’s director of Family Engagement and Training, said, “It’s so important that parents, caregivers, and families can effectively use their voices and influence the laws, policies and systems that affect their children and communities. … By increasing civic engagement, we can improve outcomes for Hawaii’s children and communities.” The program has produced more than 100 alumni so far on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai. This year, participants can choose from an in- person program on Oahu, a hybrid program on Maui or a virtual program available statewide. The deadline to apply is July 31, and the program runs from September to March. For more information and to apply online, go to hawaii-can.org/plti. Previous Story On the Move: Ryan Almiranez and Steven D.I. Nawahine