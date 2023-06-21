Column: Disappointed in Council members’ support for pay increase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am writing this as a concerned citizen who, like many others, is deeply disappointed in the recent decision to support a pay increase for Honolulu City Council members. Read more

I am writing this as a concerned citizen who, like many others, is deeply disappointed in the recent decision to support a pay increase for Honolulu City Council members. It is disheartening to see that the Council, which previously argued against imposing controls on property taxes, now fails to recognize the significant cost that this pay raise will impose on the city.

First and foremost, it is essential to address the flawed comparison being made between the Council’s part-time positions and the private sector. Unlike private industries, where individuals are hired based on proven track records and undergo rigorous screening processes, anybody can become a Council member without having to demonstrate any qualifications or prior performance. This stark contrast highlights the need for accountability and responsible decision-making, especially when it comes to matters of public finance.

In the private sector, individuals are held to strict performance standards, and failure to meet expectations often results in termination within a relatively short timeframe. Council members, on the other hand, are elected based on popularity and once in office, are not required to demonstrate any performance. Furthermore, they are guaranteed employment for the duration of their elected term, without any mechanism for immediate accountability by the electorate.

What is particularly troubling about this situation is that Council members have the power to decide on their own compensation. This self-serving action raises questions of integrity and ethical responsibility. When individuals are hired for a job, they cannot unilaterally change their job description and award themselves a pay increase. It goes against the principles of fairness and transparency that are crucial in public service.

Moreover, the claim that Council members’ support for the pay increase is based on the recommendations of the Honolulu Salary Commission is dubious at best. It is worth noting that both the Council and the mayor appoint the members of this commission, who, as it appears, are not adequately vetted for their qualifications in making decisions regarding salaries. This lack of scrutiny undermines the credibility of the commission’s recommendations and raises doubts about its impartiality.

By supporting this pay increase, these Council members are not prioritizing the wishes of the voters who elected them, but rather, their own self-interest. As constituents, we elected them with the expectation that they would represent our best interests and make decisions that reflect our concerns. Unfortunately, their current position on the pay increase has left us feeling neglected and disregarded.

The hardworking residents of Honolulu, many of whom are struggling to receive decent pay, now have to wait for the opportunity to vote them out of office. It is crucial to understand that we will not forget about this issue and will hold these Council members accountable for their actions.

I implore Council members to reconsider their stance on this matter and prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people who entrusted them with their votes. It is crucial to foster a sense of trust and credibility between elected officials and the electorate, and supporting a pay increase of up to 64% in the face of pressing concerns undermines this trust.

Chris Correa is a technology professional with more than 35 years of expertise in the health-care and high-tech industries.