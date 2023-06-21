Letter: DOE budget still grows, despite cut to request

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cuts to budget requests are not the same thing as cuts to actual budgets, but an article in last week’s Star-Advertiser didn’t really make that clear (“Budget cuts for Hawaii public schools called a ‘travesty’,” June 16). Read more

Yes, the state Legislature trimmed Gov. Josh Green’s budget request for the state Department of Education, but despite that, the department’s general fund budget is still set to increase by 8% in fiscal year 2024.

Joe Kent

Executive vice president, Grassroot Institute of Hawaii

