Letter: Indecision by politicians slows progress in Hawaii

Unfortunately, Hawaii is rife with examples of indecisive leaders, who prefer to take a wait-and-see approach rather than exercise true leadership.

The examples abound, from the Thirty Meter Telescope, rail transit, Aloha Stadium replacement, Haiku Stairs, and more. The list goes on and on.

Until Hawaii has leaders who can be decisive instead of wishy-washy, Hawaii will never progress. It will be mired in neutral or reverse and never achieve transformational change to advance and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

Hawaii leaders should be bold and shape the future rather than being timid and reactive. Hawaii deserves better!

Alan Shoho

San Antonio, Texas

