Letter: Media should focus on fate of crime victims

The news is currently filled with details about crimes in our state, but it mainly focuses on the perpetrator. We are informed on the many details of the perpetrator’s criminal history and details of the crimes that were just committed.

From some of their lengthy history, it seems that there’s very little consequence to committing crimes, as the suspects appear to go through a revolving door and are out on the street again, committing more crimes.

The news media need to focus more on what will be done and what was done in each particular case, and what the impact was on the victims. The current focus on the criminal makes it appear that the victims are just collateral damage while the “system” is still trying to figure out what to do to improve the situation for individuals and businesses.

News reports also should indicate if the state will do anything to help these victims recover from the crimes.

Masa Uyeda

Mililani

