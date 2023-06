Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s parents, caregivers and residents are in the best position to know what a neighborhood, school or community needs, or needs to change, so the Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network (HCAN) again is offering its free Hawai‘i Parent Leadership Training Institute.

HCAN’s goal is to make things better for the state’s keiki, and its 20-week program aims to train leaders and advocates who can speak up on the issues. The more public involvement, the better, we say. Join in virtually statewide, in-person on Oahu or in Maui’s hybrid program by July 31 at www.hawaii-can.org/plti.