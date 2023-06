Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The most distressing thing about the Merrie Monarch burglary a few days ago is that it even happened. The break-in at the Hilo office — and theft of a framed display of 12 medals to be worn in pageantry honoring King David Kalakaua, the royal patron of hula — will not make the thief popular. The Merrie Monarch hula competition is Hawaii island’s signature event.

And is there a place where the items could be sold without being recognized? Doubtful. It’s not too much to hope the items will find their way back.