American Savings Bank has been recognized as the only bank in Hawaii named on Forbes’ America’s Best-in-State Banks 2023 list. The recognition is based on customer satisfaction and feedback from approximately 31,000 survey participants.

The Best-in-State Banks list is a nationwide survey that asks participants to rate financial institutions where they currently hold or previously held savings or checking accounts. Participants provided recommendations based on overall satisfaction and were assessed in areas such as trust, branch services, digital services, customer services, financial advice and terms and conditions. The comprehensive evaluation of each financial institution included an assessment of online reviews and ratings posted on Google Reviews between March 2020 and April 2023.

Hawai‘i Energy picks groups for LED makeover

Hawai‘i Energy, the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator that focuses on energy-efficiency education and clean-­energy initiatives, has selected Hawaii Island Humane Society, Kalihi-Palama Health Center, Residential Youth Services & Empowerment and Shinshu Kyokai to receive complimentary LED lighting makeovers valued at up to $25,000 each. Sixty nonprofits were nominated as part of Hawai‘i Energy’s “Be a Light, Give a Light” promotion.

“At Hawai‘i Energy, we understand the financial challenges that many nonprofits face, and we know that every dollar saved on energy costs can be redirected to support their important missions,” said Caroline Carl, executive director at Hawai‘i Energy. “By offering free lighting upgrades, we hope to help these organizations reduce their energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future for Hawai‘i.”