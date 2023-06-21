comscore City seeks $210.5M in bonds to fund rail construction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City seeks $210.5M in bonds to fund rail construction

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

City officials are requesting that over $210.5 million in general obligation bonds be used to subsidize ongoing construction of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s rail project, now known officially as Skyline. Read more

