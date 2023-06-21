comscore Ex-Mililani athletic director pleads no contest to theft charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Mililani athletic director pleads no contest to theft charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The trial for the former athletic director accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the Mili­lani High School athletic booster club that he and his immediately family managed pleaded no contest to all charges Tuesday morning. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Gaddis, Harrington, Lee and Baker

Scroll Up