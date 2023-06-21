comscore Hawaii firearm registrations down slightly in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii firearm registrations down slightly in 2022

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Firearm registrations dipped by 6.1% in Hawaii in 2022, bucking a trend of increasing gun ownership over the past couple of decades. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Gaddis, Harrington, Lee and Baker

Scroll Up