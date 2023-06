Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has added three independent agents to its Diamond Head-Kahala office:

>> Mimi Bornhorst Gaddis was formerly a Realtor-associate at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hawaii Realty. She has been helping people with buying and selling primary residence and investment properties on Oahu since 2005.

>> Trace Harrington most recently was a Realtor-associate at Compass. Harrington has an expansive background in sales and has owned multiple businesses. He also holds a commercial boat captain’s license and has experience in construction, rehab and remodeling, property caretaking and vacation rental management.

>> So Young Cynn Lee was a Realtor-­associate at Real Estate Strategies. She received her real estate license in 1990 and served as Hawaii branch manager of Meiyu Corp. in Tokyo.

Aio has hired marketing and communications professional Katherine Baker to its family of companies, serving as marketing manager in a new division. She most recently worked for CommPac (Communications-­Pacific), where she managed public relations projects and led training modules for media relations and public speaking.

