Alohi Gilman sees a niche. A void.

The former Kahuku and Notre Dame standout is hosting a free football clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Kahuku’s Carleton Weimer Field.

What follows a few hours later, starting at 5 p.m., is where the Los Angeles Chargers safety hopes to do some unique work. Gilman will host a summit for coaches, players and parents. He is hoping some of the top defensive backs and linebackers in the islands can make the trek to the North Shore.

“He wanted to keep it small, help them learn how to impact a college team as a true freshman,” said Asai Gilman, Alohi’s father and a longtime coach. “He’s dropping gems of value.”

The camp is expected to draw 100 or more keiki, but the summit is almost maxed out at 30 or so.

“He didn’t want to make this public, but we’ll cap it at 50,” Asai Gilman said. “He wants to share an elite mindset. There’s just not enough people who understand. He’s explaining the most important criteria that most coaches can’t explain very well. Alohi just wants to give back. If you want the extra, this will appeal to you.”

Cost for the summit is $20 for players and $40 for coaches. Asai Gilman and sons Alohi and Alaka’i are the speakers.

Alohi Gilman was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2020. He played one season at Navy before transferring to Notre Dame, where was named team captain in ’19. He had one season of eligibility left when he decided to enter the NFL Draft.