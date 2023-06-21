Abara receives Gatorade soccer honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent ‘Iolani School graduate Kaleb Abara was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Abara, a midfielder, scored five of his nine goals during the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division I Soccer Championships in February en route to being named Most Outstanding Player. The Raiders beat Mililani in the final for their 10th state crown.

Abara, an Azusa Pacific commit, fought through adversity during his prep career. He and all other Hawaii prep players didn’t play soccer in 2020-21 because of COVID, and Abara suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason of his junior year.

The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Abara maintained a 3.88 grade point average, and volunteered as a peer math tutor and youth soccer coach.