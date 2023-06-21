comscore Abara receives Gatorade soccer honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Abara receives Gatorade soccer honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recent ‘Iolani School graduate Kaleb Abara was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Read more

Previous Story
Stephen Tsai: SDSU’s departure from MWC could leave room for UH
Next Story
Television and radio – June 21, 2023

Scroll Up