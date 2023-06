Scoreboard – June 21, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 32, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division,

quarterfinals, 9:24 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

THURSDAY

GOLF

114th Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals, 8:21 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Tuesday

Open Division

Round of 64

Region 1

Peter Jung def. Eric Molina, 8 & 6

Robert Kim def. Shion Suzuki, 3 & 1

James Whitworth def. Robert Berris, 20

holes

Keola Silva def. Lann Higa, 5 & 4

Kihei Akina def. Zaedis Yoshizawa, 7 & 6

Nick Ushijima def. Tyler Tamayori, 3 & 2

Brandan Kop def. James Fujita, 6 & 5

Justin Todd def. Eisei Thompson, 2 & 1

Region 2

Evan Kawai def. Ross Mitsutani, 2 & 1

Zeke Alamida def. Joseph Ferrall, 2 & 1

Blaine Kimura def. Alan Wong, 6 & 4

Dane Watanabe def. Yuuki Kubo, 7 & 6

Isaiah Kanno def. Gary Kong 8 & 7

Phoenix Nguyen-Eden def. Tensuke

Sakurai, 2-up

Colby Gunderson def. Benjamin Sandborn,

1-up

Colt Knedler def. Noah Koshi, 8 & 6

Region 3

Keanu Akina def. Paul Loui, 4 & 2

Joe Matyas def. Nikola Uskokovic, 1-up

Tommy Jew def. Ethan Hironaga, 5 & 4

Keegan Loo def. Gabriel Smith, CON

Joshua Hayashida def. Mason Wong, 5 & 4 Zachary Sagayaga def. Lanny Mounts, 19

holes

Drew Higashihara def. Brandon Abreu,

2 & 1

Dysen Park def. Jordan Sato, 3 & 1

Region 4

Blaze Akana def. Nate Choi, 4 & 3

Derek Chinen def. Gunnar Lee, 3 & 1

Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Andy Okita, 3 & 1 Luciano Conlan def. Steven Cable, 4 & 3

Andrew Otani def. Christopher Howard,

5 & 4

Ben Cafferio def. Taylor Mcgerity, 6 & 4

Anson Cabello def. Scott Loos, 1-up

Joe Phengsavath def. Chance Wilson,

2 & 1

Women’s Division

Round of 16

Kellie Yamane def. Raya Nakao, 1-up

Sydney Fuke def. Rachael Wang, 3 & 2

Mariko Yonemura def. Nicole Tanoue, 2 & 1 Alexa Takai def. Leia Chung, 4 & 3

Ava Cepeda def. Eunice Han, 2-up

Karissa Kilby def. Madison Takai, 19 holes

Chloe Jang def. Jasmine Wong, 4 & 3

Kara Kaneshiro def. Kelsie Inouye, 1-up

Today’s Tee Times

Open Division

Round of 32

Peter Jung vs. Robert Kim, 7 a.m.

James Whitworth vs. Keola Silva, 7:09 a.m.

Kihei Akina vs. Nick Ushijima, 7:18 a.m.

Brandan Kop vs. Justin Todd, 7:27 a.m.

Blaze Akana vs. Derek Chinen, 7:36 a.m.

Katsuhiro Yamashita vs. Luciano Conlan,

7:45 a.m.

Andrew Otani vs. Ben Cafferio, 7:54 a.m.

Anson Cabello vs. Joe Phengsavath,

8:03 a.m.

Evan Kawai vs. Zeke Alamida, 8:12 a.m.

Blaine Kimura vs. Dane Watanabe, 8:21 a.m.

Isaiah Kanno vs. Phoenix Nguyen-Eden,

8:30 a.m.

Colby Gunderson vs. Colt Knedler, 8:39

a.m.

Keanu Akina vs. Joe Matyas, 8:48 a.m.

Tommy Jew vs. Keegan Loo, 8:57 a.m.

Joshua Hayashida vs. Zachary Sagayaga,

9:06 a.m.

Drew Higashihara vs. Dysen Park, 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Division

Quarterfinals

Kellie Yamane vs. Sydney Fuke, 9:24 a.m.

Mariko Yonemura vs. Alexa Takai, 9:33 a.m.

Ava Cepeda vs. Karissa Kilby, 9:42 a.m.

Chloe Jang vs. Kara Kaneshiro, 9:51 a.m.