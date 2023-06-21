comscore Warriors sign basketball leaper turned tight end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors sign basketball leaper turned tight end

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

With a 37-inch vertical jump, Travion Williams is making the leap from basketball player to the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – June 21, 2023

Scroll Up