comscore Column: Integrated grid plan faces challenges of cost and reliability | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Integrated grid plan faces challenges of cost and reliability

  • By Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton
  • Today
  • Updated 8:18 p.m.
  • Clint Churchill

    Clint Churchill

  • Ed MacNaughton

    Ed MacNaughton

In a May 21 Star-Advertiser editorial about Hawaiian Electric Co.’s final Integrated Grid Plan (IGP), mention was made of 100 pages of comments from more than 300 community members. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Increase representation, not pay, to better serve the public

Scroll Up