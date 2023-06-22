Letter: Crosswalk in bad place for rail transit riders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a recently painted crosswalk located on Kamehameha Highway that affects the westbound traffic going toward the Waianae and Wahiawa freeway on-ramps. This new crosswalk is across the rail station after Sam’s Club.

Those boarding or departing that Skyline rail station and are walking will need to use this crosswalk near the Century Park Plaza condos. A speed hump is being installed at that crosswalk — all because an overpass was not built for these riders.

What a terrible place for this crosswalk! The cars traveling westbound will face even more traffic congestion.

A solution: Get rid of the crosswalk. Have the city temporarily shuttle bus and Skyline riders to the parking lot fronting the public storage company adjacent to the Home Depot until a pedestrian bridge is built. Ample room, a safer environment, a bus stop and a major crosswalk at the traffic signal.

Rick Serafine

Kapolei

