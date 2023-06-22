Letter: Oahu not large enough to support rail transit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

David Shapiro encouraged the public to give rail a chance because “the money is spent and we can’t get it back” (“With start of Oahu rail, city must fulfill promises,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 18).

Is that a good reason to throw even more money down this rabbit hole? The Federal Transit Administration has strongly recommended that new rail projects set up a fund to ensure the safe and continued operation of the rail into the future.

We have not done that. So in 40 years, where will the billions of dollars come from to refurbish our aging rail? Forget 40 years, where is the money coming from to pay the $150 million a year in operating and maintenance costs?

The bottom line is that we don’t have the population or the economic base to sustain a $10 billion rail system that less than 10% of the population will use. Hope is not a good strategy.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

