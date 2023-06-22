comscore Off The News: Firearm registrations drop, a bit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Firearm registrations drop, a bit

The pace of registrations for new or transferred firearm (gun and rifle) ownership dropped in Hawaii last year, according to the state attorney general’s annual report — welcome news, though it doesn’t indicate that any fewer guns are now in the state, only that a frenzy of gun-buying in recent years has slowed. Read more

