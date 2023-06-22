Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Firearm registrations drop, a bit Today Updated 6:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The pace of registrations for new or transferred firearm (gun and rifle) ownership dropped in Hawaii last year, according to the state attorney general’s annual report — welcome news, though it doesn’t indicate that any fewer guns are now in the state, only that a frenzy of gun-buying in recent years has slowed. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The pace of registrations for new or transferred firearm (gun and rifle) ownership dropped in Hawaii last year, according to the state attorney general’s annual report — welcome news, though it doesn’t indicate that any fewer guns are now in the state, only that a frenzy of gun-buying in recent years has slowed. “Only” about 26,000 new guns were registered as coming in from out of state, with about the same number changing hands. Every firearm in Hawaii is required to be registered. Since registration requirements were imposed in 2000, the registered firearm count in the state has ballooned by 281%. Previous Story Column: Council members rely on aides to get job done