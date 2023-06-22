Off The News: Firearm registrations drop, a bit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pace of registrations for new or transferred firearm (gun and rifle) ownership dropped in Hawaii last year, according to the state attorney general’s annual report — welcome news, though it doesn’t indicate that any fewer guns are now in the state, only that a frenzy of gun-buying in recent years has slowed. “Only” about 26,000 new guns were registered as coming in from out of state, with about the same number changing hands.

Every firearm in Hawaii is required to be registered. Since registration requirements were imposed in 2000, the registered firearm count in the state has ballooned by 281%.