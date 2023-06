Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Information technology experts are surely not surprised: Those working with state agencies frequently say government computer systems are pummeled daily by ransomware attacks. One of them got through this week, affecting computer files at Hawaii Community College.

Whenever these assaults land a punch, it should remind everyone to take care of their digital lives. Change those passwords, and come up with better ones. And think twice before storing too much data where it can be stolen so easily.