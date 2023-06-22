comscore Accused fentanyl dealer released for treatment before August trial date | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Accused fentanyl dealer released for treatment before August trial date

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Drew Allen Ward

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Drew Allen Ward

A 41-year-old Maui man will be released to the Sand Island Treatment Center ahead of his trial on federal charges that he allegedly sold fentanyl and heroin on Maui by shipping the drugs into Hawaii from Washington state and Nevada. Read more

