Forbes singles out top credit unions in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four Honolulu-based credit unions are in the top five of Forbes’ list of the best credit unions in Hawaii. Read more

Four Honolulu-based credit unions are in the top five of Forbes’ list of the best credit unions in Hawaii.

In order of ranking, they are Hawaii State Federal Credit Union; Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union; Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union; and Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union. Hilo-based HFS Federal Credit Union is ranked fifth in the state.

The ranking was a combination of Google reviews between March 2020 and April 2023, accounting for 20% of scoring, and a nationwide best-in-state survey, accounting for 80% of scoring. In the survey, members were asked to rank credit unions on criteria to include customer service, quality of financial advice offered by representatives, transparency and reasonability of fees, website navigation, in-branch services and level of trust.

ASB teams up to give $1.8M to nonprofits

American Savings Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines have awarded $1.8 million to eight local nonprofits through ASB and the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund. The matching grant program provides up to $15 million to strengthen communities in targeted areas of the FHLB Des Moines district.

The Member Impact Fund provides a nearly $3-to-$1 matching grant award. With ASB’s commitment of $500,000 and FHLB Des Moines’ matching grant of $1.3 million, a total of $1.8 million will be donated to eight nonprofit organizations. These grants aim to tackle critical challenges in Hawaii and provide support to residents facing high living expenses and a shortage of affordable housing.

ASB received approval for all eight applications submitted, which represents more than one-third of the 21 grants awarded in Hawaii. Recipient member organizations were selected based on their requests for grant funding to enhance their capacity and strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing and community development needs.

The nonprofits receiving grants from ASB are Aloha United Way, Dynamic Community Solutions, Hawaii Community Lending, Hawaii Homeownership Center, Hawaiian Community Assets, Kupu Hawaii, Partners in Development Foundations, and XLR8X.