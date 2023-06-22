Kokua Line: Did DLNR lift restrictions on fishing at Diamond Head?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Did DLNR lift restrictions on fishing at Diamond Head? There were people throwing net and fishing this past weekend by the lighthouse. Read more

Question: Did DLNR lift restrictions on fishing at Diamond Head? There were people throwing net and fishing this past weekend by the lighthouse.

Answer: No. Fishing is prohibited in the Waikiki­-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area during odd-numbered years, which includes 2023. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has not lifted the restriction, confirmed Dan Dennison, a spokesperson for the department.

To report violations, call the DLNR enforcement hot line at 808-643-DLNR (3567).

The alternating schedule gives fish a break every other year in the Waikiki-Diamond Head SFMA, which “extends from the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium to the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high water mark out to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the seaward edge of the fringing reef if one occurs beyond 500 yards,” according to the DLNR.

It’s generally a petty misdemeanor to “fish for, take or injure any marine life (including eggs), or to possess in the water any fishing gear during the ‘closed to fishing’ period,” according to the DLNR website, which says the agency may issue “a permit to engage in activities otherwise prohibited by law for scientific, propagation or other purposes.”

Even during even-­numbered years, when fishing is allowed, there are restrictions. Only hook-and-line, throw net, hand net to land hooked fish, hand harvesting and daytime spearfishing are allowed; spearfishing from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. is prohibited, the website says.

The on-off schedule for this district has been in place since 1988.

By contrast, fishing is never allowed in the adjacent Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District, which extends from the ‘Ewa wall of the Natatorium to the Kapahulu groin.

Q: Since the city closed the online applications for rental aid does that mean no more in-person events also?

A: No. In-person enrollment events for Oahu’s Rent and Utility Relief Program are still being held. The next one is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hauula Community Center, 54-10 Kukuna Road. See revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp for details.

H-3 freeway closure

The H-3 freeway is scheduled to fully close Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work, joint repairs and maintenance, the state Department of Transportation announced. On-ramps to the H-3 from Kameha­meha Highway and Likelike Highway also will be closed.

The DOT advises motorists to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes across the Koolaus.

Mahalo

Last week I lost my phone, seemingly at the Manoa 7-Eleven gas station. My phone case had a few banking cards, as well as my health insurance card and driver’s license. It was not until late that night that I realized it was missing and I immediately tried to track it down using the Find My app. After several unsuccessful attempts, I decided to wait until the morning. The next morning I took off using my wife’s phone to try and drive to where the GPS said it was located. Maybe it was my electronic illiteracy but the GPS took me to a Tantalus lookout and then to the middle of Roosevelt High School.

After a miserable drive back home, and feeling downhearted, I proceeded to cancel my bank cards and start the walk of credit fraud-protection shame. It wasn’t until Sunday afternoon that my neighbor stopped by, to my surprise, with my phone fully intact! She said they were at Camp Erdman for the week and someone anonymous left the phone in their mailbox! It’s a little ridiculous how lost you are now without a phone, but I wanted to say a big mahalo to the kind person who returned my phone with all my cards. Thank you! — Aloha, Matt M.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.