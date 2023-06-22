comscore Native Hawaiians weigh in on federal funds, protections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention this week in Las Vegas drew about 2,000 attendees, according to Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO Kuhio Lewis.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A workshop Tuesday addressed “The Art of Hula” during the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas. It was the first time the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement hosted the conference on the mainland.

Bipartisan staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs were at the first Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention held in Las Vegas to highlight that Congress has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in dedicated federal funding, the most ever, for Native Hawaiians and to seek input on amending legislation to extend protection to Native Hawaiian art and artists for the first time. Read more

