New laws signed to increase affordable housing, return homeless to mainland
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:57 p.m.
”Each of these bills will get us one step closer to providing long-term housing solutions and easing our housing crisis, but it’s just the beginning”
Josh Green
Hawaii governor
Gov. Josh Green signed Act 94 into law Wednesday. It creates a three-year “return-to-home” pilot program to expand on current efforts to fly homeless people back to the mainland to reunite with family or friends who can help them get back on their feet. Tents lined Iwilei Road on Monday.
Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law Wednesday at the state Capitol to address the affordable housing crisis in Hawaii. With him was state Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto.