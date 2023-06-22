comscore New laws signed to increase affordable housing, return homeless to mainland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New laws signed to increase affordable housing, return homeless to mainland

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>Each of these bills will get us one step closer to providing long-term housing solutions and easing our housing crisis, but it’s just the beginning”</strong> <strong>Josh Green</strong> <em>Hawaii governor</em>

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Each of these bills will get us one step closer to providing long-term housing solutions and easing our housing crisis, but it’s just the beginning”

    Josh Green

    Hawaii governor

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green signed Act 94 into law Wednesday. It creates a three-year “return-to-home” pilot program to expand on current efforts to fly homeless people back to the mainland to reunite with family or friends who can help them get back on their feet. Tents lined Iwilei Road on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green signed Act 94 into law Wednesday. It creates a three-year “return-to-home” pilot program to expand on current efforts to fly homeless people back to the mainland to reunite with family or friends who can help them get back on their feet. Tents lined Iwilei Road on Monday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law Wednesday at the state Capitol to address the affordable housing crisis in Hawaii. With him was state Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law Wednesday at the state Capitol to address the affordable housing crisis in Hawaii. With him was state Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto.

Gov. Josh Green signed a suite of bills Wednesday approved by the state Legislature aimed at creating more affordable housing, returning homeless people to the mainland and reducing housing rents. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Julie Hirano Kaneko

Scroll Up