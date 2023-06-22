comscore Shooting victim’s family continues to hold vigil | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shooting victim’s family continues to hold vigil

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Family members of shooting victim Richianna Deguzman remained on the lawn of the Department of Education on Wednesday across the street from The Queen’s Medical Center in a vigil that began Saturday. They are shown Tuesday, above, prepared with blankets and lawn chairs.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police Lt. Deena Thoemmes gave an update Wednesday on the Maili shooting over the weekend that left 17-year-old Richianna Deguzman in critical condition.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Richianna Deguzman, who is in critical condition at The Queen’s Medical Center after being shot in the head Saturday evening in Maili, spread out on blankets and lawn chairs Wednesday to hold a vigil across the street from the hospital. Read more

